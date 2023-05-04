According to Algemeen Dagblad, Ajax director of football affairs Sven Mislintat is leaning towards appointing a foreign coach.
Mislintat is getting started at revitalising Ajax, starting with who is going to be the next head coach. John Heitinga seemed to be in pole position for the role in recent weeks.
However, AD is reporting that Mislintat is having doubts about appointing the former defender permanently, while Peter Bosz is also not seen as a candidate.
A foreign coach for the first time in 25 years is now seen as a reality for the Amsterdam club with Mislintat exploring options.
The director needs to overhaul the playing squad too and former players such as Donny van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech are the type of players they may look at recruiting. The club wants to build a backbone of experienced players like they have done in the past with Daley Blind and Dusan Tadic.
Mislintat is hoping to convince Jurrien Timber to remain at the club and become a leader.