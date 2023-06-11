According to De Telegraaf, Maurice Steijn is now the top candidate to be the new head coach of Ajax.
On Sunday, Steijn and his Sparta Rotterdam side missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League after losing to FC Twente. It seems that could be Steijn’s final game in charge of Sparta.
According to De Telegraaf, Steijn is now the number one target for Ajax to be their new head coach. A meeting with Ajax director Sven Mislintat is expected in the coming days.
Mislintat was recently in Norway trying to negotiate a deal to get Bodo/Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen to Amsterdam. However, those talks have now broken down and the focus is on Steijn.
Steijn still has one year left on his contract with Sparta so Ajax will need to pay a fee to get their man. The 52-year-old has previously worked with ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, and NAC Breda before taking over Sparta in April 2022.