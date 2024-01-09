According to various reports, Ajax are hoping to sign English international Jordan Henderson from Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.
Henderson left Liverpool for Saudi Arabia in the summer, where he is a teammate with Georginio Wijnaldum at Al-Ettifaq.
Henderson reportedly earns €15 million a year in Saudi Arabia but he is reportedly looking for a way out in January. According to both Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Ajax is plotting a shock move to bring the 33-year-old to Amsterdam.
Ajax are looking for a new controlling midfielder this month and they are willing to go far to tempt Henderson as soon as the supervisory board gives its go ahead. Henderson would have to take a pay cut to join Ajax but the chance of regular football ahead of the European Championships could be tempting for the Englishman.