According to Voetbal International, Ajax are looking to sign Wout Weghorst from Burnley this summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to FC Twente this summer as he seeks an exit from Burnley, but the Tukkers have now seemingly been trumped.
According to Voetbal International, Ajax is looking to bring in the Netherlands international as a replacement for Chuba Akpom, who is set to depart.
Weghorst himself is open to a move to Amsterdam where he would challenge Brian Brobbey for a starting spot.
Weghorst was loaned to Hoffenheim last season and has only one year left of his deal with Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League. The striker could be allowed to leave for a small fee.