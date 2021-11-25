According to De Telegraaf, Ajax U18 coach Dave Vos is leaving the club to join Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 38-year-old was in charge of Ajax’s U18’s in their 1-0 win over Besiktas on Wednesday and De Telegraaf is reporting that he told the players he was departing for Rangers after the match.
Vos becomes one of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s assistants at the Scottish side, who have also employed Roy Makaay (assistant), Arno Philips (conditioning trainer), and Yöri Bosspoelt (performance analyst).
Jean-Paul van Gastel is also wanted by Van Bronckhorst but at the moment he is under contract with Guangzhou R&F.