According to De Telegraaf, Ajax has submitted an offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Rijkhoff.
Ajax wants to bring the striker back to Amsterdam this month and Rijkhoff is also interested in a return to the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
De Telegraaf is reporting that Ajax has submitted a €1 million plus bonus offer for the 18-year-old, which will also include a percentage of resale.
Rijkhoff left Ajax in 2021 and has been the top scorer for the U19 side for the last two seasons. However, he has not yet been able to break into the first team.
Barcelona is also interested in the Netherlands U19 international, but they are not as concrete as Ajax and first team football would be more likely in Amsterdam.