Ajax has released a statement confirming an investigation has been launched into technical director Sven Mislintat.
NOS broke the news on Tuesday that an investigation was being launched by Ajax around the signing of Borno Sosa on deadline day. That news has now been confirmed by Ajax in a statement on their website.
The statement read as follows, “Before the appointment of director of football affairs Sven Mislintat, AFC Ajax NV had been informed by him about his shareholding in Matchmetrics GmbH. Contractual agreements were made about this between the club and Mislintat at the time.
“The club management was asked about a shareholding that AKA Global GmbH, a consultancy firm for professional athletes, allegedly acquired in Matchmetrics. Ajax was not aware of this. Since a player signed by Ajax was assisted by AKA Global this summer, the club is looking into this further and is being assisted by external advisors. An independent external investigation will also be conducted by a forensic accountant. Sven Mislintat has stated that it will provide full cooperation, including sharing all relevant documentation.”
The news is another blow for Ajax fans after a difficult start to the campaign. At the weekend, the club lost 3-1 to FC Twente and now sit 12th.