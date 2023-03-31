De Telegraaf is reporting on Friday that Julian Ward will not be the new Ajax technical director but it appears the club are closing in on Sven Mislintat.
Ajax has been looking for a new technical director since the departure of Marc Overmars in February of last year. Gerry Hamstra, assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, took over on a temporary basis until a successor was found.
Ajax were looking at Liverpool’s Julian Ward and talks appeared advanced, but De Telegraaf is reporting the deal is off.
Now, various reports claim that Sven Mislintat is Ajax’s main target with Sky Germany claiming talks are at an advanced position. The German was recently a sporting director at VFB Stuttgart and has previously worked at Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in different roles.