Ajax are now four points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after a 3-0 victory over Heracles Almelo.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With PSV slipping up against AZ Alkmaar on Saturday, Ajax knew a win over Heracles would take them clear at the top of the table.
Ajax dominated from the start but they had to wait until the 22nd minute to find the net with Davy Klaassen firing in after a scramble in the box.
Ten minutes into the second half, Dusan Tadic got his fifteenth assist of the season, setting up Sebastien Haller to make it 2-0 for the hosts.
Shortly after the goal, Kenneth Taylor entered the field and after only two minutes on the pitch, the midfielder made it 3-0 with his first goal for Ajax. Taylor played a one-two with Haller before lashing the ball into the net.
Just before the end, Ajax were awarded a penalty for a foul on Danilo but Tadic saw his effort kept out by Janis Blaswich.
Ajax are now four points clear of PSV Eindhoven at the top while Heracles are now 15th.