Ajax came away from AZ Alkmaar with a 2-2 draw which was not enough to seal them the Eredivisie title.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax knew that if they defeated AZ Alkmaar and PSV failed to defeat Feyenoord later in the day then the title will have been theirs. AZ Alkmaar were hoping for a victory to boost their chances of finishing fourth and taking a European spot.
The game was even from the start but the deadlock was broken three minutes before the break. A long ball forward from Kenneth Taylor was met by Brian Brobbey who fired the ball over goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen and into the net.
On the hour mark, AZ Alkmaar were level when Owen Wijndal combined with Jesper Karlsson before crossing the ball to Vangelis Pavlidis, who scored.
Erik ten Hag then made a triple change with Steven Berghuis, Noussair Mazraoui and Mohammed Daramy all coming on. However, AZ then took the lead through Hakon Evjen, who was allowed space in the box to net a Karlsson cross.
Sebastien Haller missed a great chance to equalise straight away but Ajax did make it 2-2 in the 86th minute. Edson Alvarez headed in a Berghuis corner.
The point means Ajax are now set for the title because PSV could only draw at Feyenoord. Avoiding defeat against Heerenveen on Wednesday will seal the championship for Erik ten Hag’s side. AZ Alkmaar remains fourth.