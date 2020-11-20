Reports in Italy claim that Ajax are interested in bringing Arkaduisz Milik back to the club from Napoli. However, the striker is too expensive according to De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij.
Milik is set to leave Napoli in January after being frozen out at the club for not signing a new contract.
Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Internazionale have all been linked with the forward, but Italian press has now added Ajax’s name to that list.
However, speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, Mike Verweijk has rubbished those rumours, “No, Ajax is not going for Milik. That was prompted by a report in an Italian newspaper. That in itself is a logical guess from that newspaper, because Milik has ended up on a sidetrack at Napoli and no longer trains with the group. He does not want to renew his contract and you will become not very much appreciated in Naples.
“The Ajax fans are now wondering whether Milik will come, but he will not come. He is transfer-free, so Ajax could sign up for him in the winter, but he is way too expensive.
“If they win three times in the Champions League it could be different again. But at the moment is the financial situation such that ten million is far too much for a player. “