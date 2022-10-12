It was another painful night for Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday as they lost 4-2 to Napoli.
Alfred Schreuder was forced into two changes as Ajax looked for revenge after the 6-1 hammering by Napoli in Amsterdam. Davy Klaassen came in for the suspended Dusan Tadic, while Jorge Sanchez replaced Devyne Rensch.
After only four minutes, Napoli had the lead with former PSV winger Hirving Lozano finishing off a well worked team move. Giacomo Raspadori then hammered in a second after 16 minutes and Ajax will have been fearing another big defeat.
However, Ajax kept it at 2-0 for the rest of the first half and they had chances to score themselves through Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis. Four minutes into the second half, Klaassen did head one back for Schreuder’s side.
On the hour, Ajax were dealt a blow as Jurrien Timber was penalised for a harsh handball in the box and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the spot-kick to make it 3-1.
Brian Brobbey, Florian Grillitsch, and Youri Baas came on for Ajax and the former earned his side a penalty. Bergwijn scored it to make it 3-2 before he was immediately substituted along with Berghuis.
There was to be no comeback and a huge error from Daley Blind allowed Victor Osimhen to race in and tap in a fourth for the hosts.
Napoli has already sealed their place in the next round, while Ajax could be six points behind second-placed Liverpool if they beat Rangers in the later games.
