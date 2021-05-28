According to De Telegraaf, seven players are on their way out of Ajax this summer as the first-team gets refreshed.
De Telegraaf reports that Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, David Neres, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lassina Traoré, Kjell Scherpen and Zakaria Labyad can leave Amsterdam this summer.
Scherpen is set to depart for Brighton, while Onana will be sold after refusing to renew his contract which expires in a year.
Offers will be listened to for Neres and Tagliafico, while Traore and Labyad have no future at the club and can be sold. Mazraoui is the surprising name on the list, but with Devyne Rensch and Sean Klaiber, Erik ten Hag has options at right-back.
