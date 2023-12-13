According to Voetbal International, Ajax are hoping to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Julian Rijkhoff back to the club in January.
Rijkhoff was a part of the Ajax academy before signing for Borussia Dortmund around three years ago. He has played for the first team in friendlies, but the 18-year-old is still tied to the club’s U19 side.
Last summer, Ajax was interested in signing the Netherlands U19 international but it did not materialise. However, Ajax is exploring the deal once again and they want to make it happen in January whether permanently or on loan.
Rijkhoff still has a contract until the summer of 2026 and it is unclear whether he would be open to a return to Ajax.