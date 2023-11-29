Ajax has announced the appointment of Marijn Beuker as their new director of football affairs.
The 39-year-old will officially start his new role on December 1st and has signed a contract until mid-2028.
Beuker arrives from the Scottish side Queens Park where he held a similar position but he previously worked at AZ Alkmaar. He will be responsible for the youth academy, all directly supporting disciplines and for the Scouting and Football Analytics departments.
Interim General Manager Jan van Halst said, “The original position of technical director will be divided over two positions. In addition to Marijn, the club will hire someone who will be mainly responsible for transfer matters and for managing the technical staff of both Jong Ajax and Ajax 1. We are happy that Marijn can start quickly and are confident that he will make a positive contribution to the club,”