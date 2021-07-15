According to Voetbal International, Ajax have pulled out of the deal to sign FC Nordsjælland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.
The young talent has been linked with Ajax for months and it appeared earlier this week that the deal was set to be completed. Sulemana had given his yes to the club and it seemed a medical was the only thing standing in the way.
However, the 19-year-old then starting doubting the deal amid interest from French side Stade Rennes. Sulemana asked for more time to decide, but according to VI, Ajax have now pulled out of the deal.
Ajax still have plenty of options on the wings with Antony, David Neres and Dusan Tadic, while Steven Berghuis is set to arrive.