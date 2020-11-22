Ajax are clear at the top of the Eredivisie after a 5-0 victory over Heracles Almelo.
Ajax got off to the perfect start as Lassina Traore fired Ajax ahead in the sixth minute after getting the ball from David Neres.
Neres was in the side after an injury for Antony and he doubled the lead after half-an-hour with an excellent strike into the top corner from outside the box.
Zakaria Labyad then added a third at the front post from a quickly taken corner as the first half continued to be a stroll for the hosts. The only blow for Erik ten Hag was an injury to Davy Klaassen.
After the break, Dusan Tadic and Labyad added further goals as Ajax eased to a 5-0 victory. Heracles Almelo’s day got even worse as Robin Propper, who has been plagued by injuries, had to leave the pitch in tears after an injury.
Ajax move two points clear of Vitesse Arnhem at the top, and now face Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday. Heracles Almelo are 13th.