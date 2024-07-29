According to various reports, Ajax have told four players to train with Jong Ajax as they are no longer in the clubs plans.
Ajax needs to raise funds before they are able to sign players this summer and it appears four players have been told to actively find other clubs.
According to Voetbal International, Owen Wijndal, Silvano Vos, Benjamin Tahirovic and Borna Sosa have all been dropped to Jong Ajax.
Wijndal played on loan with Royal Antwerp last season and has Youri Baas and Jorrel Hato ahead of him in the pecking order. Sosa is in the same position, while Vos and Tahirovic are also lower down Francesco Farioli’s plans.
Vos may be the most surprising decision as he is a child of the club and considered to be one of the finest talents of his age range. However, the need to raise funds has led to some difficult decisions.