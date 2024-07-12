Ajax has reached an agreement to bring right-winger Bertrand Traore back to the club.
The 28-year-old spent a season on loan with Ajax during the 2016/17 campaign when contracted to Chelsea and he scored 13 times in 38 games.
Traore has since played for Aston Villa, Istanbul Basaksehir, and most recently Villarreal but was out of contract this summer.
According to De Telegraaf, Traore has verbally agreed on a 2-year deal to sign for Ajax and this will be sealed after he undergoes a medical.
Ajax gets its wish to sign a new winger and gets one without having to pay a transfer fee which is key for the club that is lacking funds this summer.