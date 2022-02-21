Ajax have reached an agreement with the family of Abdelhak Nouri over a compensation package. The settlement is reportedly around €7.8 million.
Nouri suffered a cardiac arrest on the 8th of July 2017 during a pre-season match in Austria, resulting in serious and permanent brain damage. After the incident, Ajax confirmed that the medical care for Nouri was not adequate and they acknowledged liability.
Ajax has now reached an agreement with Nouri’s family on terms of a settlement with the club confirming they will pay €7.8 million in compensation.
Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar told the clubs website, “It is good that an agreement has been reached, so that we can close this. We all realize that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over with that. It remains a very sad situation, we also feel it here at Ajax.”
Nouri’s father Mohammed added, “The involvement and commitment of Ajax has been extremely important in all those years. Ajax has been an inseparable part of our lives since Abdelhak’s youngest years. We cherish the bond with both people within the club and with the loyal supporters. “