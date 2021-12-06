The Times is reporting that Ajax will look to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn on loan in January.
Ajax have been linked with Bergwijn for months with the winger seen as a potential replacement for David Neres, who could depart Amsterdam in January.
Bergwijn has only featured sparingly since Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham, and Ajax are sensing their opportunity to pounce.
The Times is reporting that Ajax will look to sign Bergwijn on loan should Conte decide that he is not part of his plans for the rest of the season.
The 24-year-old spent time in the Ajax academy before making the move to PSV Eindhoven, where he made a name for himself. In 2020, Bergwijn joined Tottenham and he has so far scored four times and added nine assists in 62 appearances.