Ajax have announced that they will change their logo back to a more classic look from the start of next season.
Ajax announced the decision on Sunday morning just hours before they hosted a gala match between the club’s legends and Real Madrid.
The fans of Ajax have been hoping for the return to the classic logo which disappeared 34 years ago and they finally have got their wish. From next season, it will make its official return.
Club general manager Menno Geelen said on the Ajax website, “Bringing back the classic logo symbolizes this endeavor and is at the same time both a tribute to our rich past and a source of inspiration for the future.”
Ajax celebrates its 125th anniversary in March and the decision will be one to kick start festivities amongst the fanbase.