Ajax have reached the last 16 of the Conference League after an extra-time 2-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in Norway.
With the score at 2-2 from the first leg in Amsterdam, Ajax knew they had a tough task awaiting them in Norway. They were without Jordan Henderson, with Branco van den Boomen starting. The hosts dominated from the start but it was Ajax that struck first as Brian Brobbey crossed for Steven Berghuis to lash the ball in. Brobbey then had to go off injured and Chuba Akpom entered.
Ajax took that lead into the break mainly thanks to Diant Ramaj with the goalkeeper making a number of saves. Just minutes into the second half, Josip Sutalo tripped Hakon Evjen and VAR intervened leading to a red card for the Ajax centre-back.
Bodo/Glimt then thought they had a penalty after Barno Sosa handled on the line but VAR spotted a foul in the build up and Ajax survived. The Ajax players were pushed back but the home side were then reduced to ten men with Albert Grønbaek shown his second yellow card.
Bodo/Glimt did eventually get their deserved equaliser through Patrick Berg but Ajax managed to force extra time with the hosts having a late winner ruled out for offside.
In extra-time, the crossbar helped Ajax and Nino Zugelj was guilty of a wild miss with the goal completely empty. With a few minutes left, Kenneth Taylor whipped a shot into the top corner to earn Ajax a barely deserved win.
Bodo/Glimt did keep pushing to the end and a combination of Ramaj and the crossbar sealed the win for Ajax in stoppage time.
Ajax will now await for the last 16 draw.