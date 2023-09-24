Ajax has announced the departure of technical director Sven Mislintat with immediate effect.
Ajax appointed Mislintat as a replacement for Marc Overmars in the summer and he signed a deal until the summer of 2026.
Under the leadership of Mislintat, Ajax brought in a number of new players and appointed Maurice Steijn as the new head coach. However, the club has made a terrible start to the campaign and Mislintat was under investigation for concerns around the arrival of Borna Sosa.
Mislintat missed the game against Feyenoord on Sunday but the club have now announced he has been sacked with immediate effect.
Interim director of general affairs Jan van Halst said in a statement, “Various attempts to restore broader support have not led to the desired results and this is leading to unrest in and around the club, also due to the disappointing performances. Sven has put in a lot of effort for Ajax in recent months, and we are grateful to him for that. It is now in the interest of the club to find the sporting way back up as quickly as possible with united forces.”