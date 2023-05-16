In the rearranged fixture from Sunday, Ajax came away from Groningen with a slender 3-2 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The game was abandoned in the tenth minute on Sunday after smoke bombs were twice thrown from the crowd. On Tuesday afternoon, it resumed in the tenth minute and Ajax quickly had the lead with Dusan Tadic netting a penalty following a foul on Owen Wijndal.
Ajax did not capitalise on their lead and in the 38th minute, Florian Krüger equalised for the home side. Early in the second half, Geronimo Rulli had to make a good stop to deny Oliver Antman while Kruger missed a huge chance in front of goal.
Mohammed Kudus wasted a good chance for Ajax but in the 68th minute, he set up Brian Brobbey to make it 2-1. Jurrien Timber then added a third from a Tadic free kick, but Laros Duarte set up an exciting finish by making it 3-2.
However, Groningen could not find an equaliser and Ajax took the three points which keeps them third with two games left. Groningen are already relegated in 17th.