According to the German Sky Sports, VFB Stuttgart has rejected a bid from Ajax for Hiroki Ito.

According to the report, Ajax submitted a bid of €12 million for the defender but this was swept off the table. Stuttgart have no interest in letting Ito go.

Ito has a contract until 2025 and no transfer clause in the contract, so Ajax will need to up their offer in order to convince Stuttgart to part with their centre-back.

Ajax are currently close to signing Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Diant Ramaj and Manchester City winger Carlos Borges. However, Sven Mislintatis working on more new faces ahead of the new season.




