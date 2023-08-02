According to the German Sky Sports, VFB Stuttgart has rejected a bid from Ajax for Hiroki Ito.
According to the report, Ajax submitted a bid of €12 million for the defender but this was swept off the table. Stuttgart have no interest in letting Ito go.
Ito has a contract until 2025 and no transfer clause in the contract, so Ajax will need to up their offer in order to convince Stuttgart to part with their centre-back.
Ajax are currently close to signing Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Diant Ramaj and Manchester City winger Carlos Borges. However, Sven Mislintatis working on more new faces ahead of the new season.