Ajax are through to the next round of the Europa League after a crazy penalty shootout against Panathinaikos. The game ended 1-0 to the Greek side in normal time.
Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Ajax were hoping to finish the job at home and head coach Francesco Farioli decided to leave Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn on the bench.
Ajax were positive in the first half but the chances came and went without the deadlock being broken. Chuba Akpom had an effort cleared from the line while Steven Berghuis hit the crossbar.
Panathinaikos also caused some danger in an open game with Jorrel Hato having to make a last-ditch challenge to prevent a certain goal. Early in the second half, Remko Pasveer was called on to make a huge stop.
The second half was an open game and the Greek side went close a number of times, while Mika Godts hit the post late on. A minute after Godts effort, Panathinaikos took the lead through Tete.
The match went to extra time and that led to Brobbey’s entrance. Bertrand Traore did have the ball in the net for Ajax but his goal was disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper.
The match went to penalties and Pasveer was the hero for Ajax as he saved five penalties and scored one himself. Ajax missed four chances to seal the win, with Brobbey two of those misses. Finally, Anton Gaaei sealed Ajax’s place in the Europa League playoffs. There was a total of 34 penalties in the shootout.
Ajax will face the Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok for a place in the group stages.