Ajax’s march up the Eredivisie continued on Saturday as they went fifth with a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam.
Ajax have the ambition to go into the winter break in fifth and that meant they needed to beat a Sparta side, who were level on points with them. It was the visitors who went close first with Tobias Lauritsen testing Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj with a header.
However, Ajax took the lead in the eighth minute through Brian Brobbey, who finished well after a backheel pass from Kenneth Taylor.
Ajax dominated and the second goal came before the break after Nick Olij fouled Brobbey in the box. Steven Bergwijn made no mistake with the penalty.
In the second half, Sparta pulled one back when Camiel Neghli cut in from the right and fired an excellent strike past Ramaj.
Kenneth Taylor and Devyne Rensch then went close to making it 3-1 but Ajax held on for their slender victory which moves them above Go Ahead Eagles for now. Sparta sits seventh.