Ajax have moved up to sixth in the Eredivisie after seeing out the remaining six minutes of their clash with RKC Waalwijk. The game ended 3-2.
On September 30, the game was called off in the 83rd minute after a collision between Brian Brobbey and Etienne Vaessen left the goalkeeper knocked out.
On Wednesday afternoon, the game resumed with the scoreline at 3-2 to Ajax. RKC lined up with the eleven players that were on the pitch as they were all fit, while Ajax replaced the injured. Jay Gorter, Silvano Vos and Ammouricho van Axel Dongen with Diant Ramaj, Kristian Hlynsson and Benjamin Tahirovic.
For the remaining six minutes plus injury time, RKC looked to equalise but the closest they came was a Filip Stevanovic header which ended up on the roof of the net.
Ajax held out and they are now sixth in the table while RKC is in 15th.