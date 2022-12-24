According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax wants to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli and contact has already been made.
It is clear that Ajax are looking to sign a goalkeeper in January with Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelenburg aging, while the future of Jay Gorter is uncertain.
The target was said to be Andries Noppert of Heerenveen, but Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the number one target is actually Villarreal stopper Gerónimo Rulli.
The Argentinian is a key player with Villarreal, but Ajax has already made contact with the La Liga side and hopes to swoop in January.
The 30-year-old has a contract with Villarreal until 2024.