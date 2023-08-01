According to various reports, Ajax are set to sign Manchester City talent Carlos Borges and Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
At the weekend, Ajax were linked with Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij, but it appears that the Amsterdam club has set their sights elsewhere.
Voetbal International is reporting that an agreement between Eintracht Frankfurt and Ajax is close for 21-year-old stopper Diant Ramaj.
According to Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International, Ajax will also sign Manchester City winger Carlos Borges.
Several teams were interested in the Portuguese youth international, including West Ham United, but Ajax have won the race. Borges is expected in Amsterdam soon to undergo his medical and sign a contract.
The 19-year-old signed for Manchester City in 2014 and has mostly made his minutes for the Premier League sides reserves.