Ajax are set to seal the Eredivisie championship on Wednesday evening when they host Heerenveen in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. The clash kicks off at 19.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Eredivisie enters its penultimate round on Wednesday evening with all 18 teams in action. Ajax goes into the ties four points ahead of nearest rivals PSV Eindhoven.
A win for Ajax would seal the title for Erik ten Hag’s side, but they will also seal the championship should PSV Eindhoven fail to defeat NEC Nijmegen at the Philips Stadion. Heerenveen are 8th in the table at the moment but are fighting for a European playoff spot.
It is widely expected that Ajax will confirm their 36th Eredivisie title and ex-player Jari Litmanen will be on hand to hand them the Schaal if it is sealed.
It will be Erik ten Hag’s third and final championship as Ajax manager before he departs for Manchester United.