According to De Telegraaf and Fabrizio Romano, Ajax are set to sign FC Metz striker Georges Mikautadze.
Georges Mikautadze scored 23 times for Metz last season as they were promoted to Ligue 1 and he has 16 caps for the Georgian national team.
According to De Telegraaf and Fabrizio Romano, Mikautadze wants to join Ajax and is set for his medical at the club on Tuesday.
De Telegraaf adds that Ajax’s first offer was €15 million plus €5 million in bonuses. Metz countered with €17 million and €3 million in bonuses. That means an agreement is almost certain to be reached shortly.