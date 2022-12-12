According to Voetbal International, Ajax are interested in signing Heerenveen goalkeeper Andries Noppert after his World Cup performances.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Heerenveen stopper made his Netherlands debut during the tournament and impressed with his performances before Oranje made their exit in the quarter-finals.
It is expected that the 28-year-old will now earn a move away from Heerenveen, despite only joining the Frisian club in the summer. According to Voetbal International, Ajax are interested in signing Noppert.
However, Heerenveen technical manager Ferry de Haan has confirmed no offers have come in for Noppert yet, “Andries has of course shown himself in a very positive way. But so far no club has officially reported to us for him. Still, I know how it works, Andries looks good on it, and we’ll wait and see what’s to come.”
Ajax currently have the aging duo of Remko Pasveer (39) and Maarten Stekelenburg (40) while Jay Gorter (22) is still waiting for his chance under Alfred Schreuder.