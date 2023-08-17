Ajax has confirmed the signing of Viborg right-back Anton Gaaei on a five-year deal.

Ajax is about to lose Jorge Sanchez on a loan deal to FC Porto but they already have his replacement with Gaaei.

The 20-year-old Dane comes from Viborg and signs a contract until the summer of 2028. Ajax has paid €4 million.

Gaaei is a Danish U21 international, who has made 47 appearances for Viborg, scoring once. He will compete with Devyne Rensch for the starting spot in Amsterdam.




