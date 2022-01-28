Ajax have confirmed the signing of young midfielder Patrickson Delgado from Independiente del Valle.
The 18-year-old joins Ajax on loan until the summer of 2023, but the Amsterdam club has negotiated an option to make the deal permanent.
Once all formalities are completed, Delgado will join up with the Jong Ajax squad, where he will begin his time in the Netherlands.
It is set to be a busy few days for Ajax before the transfer window closes as they seek a replacement for David Neres. Steven Bergwijn and Brazilian winger Giovani have been linked, while a deal for Mohamed Ihattaren is set to be completed.