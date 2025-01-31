Ajax has confirmed the signing of Go Ahead Eagles winger Oliver Edvardsen.
Ajax have been keen to add a left winger to their squad this month and that need was enhanced by an injury suffered by Mika Godts.
On Friday, Ajax have confirmed the signing of Oliver Edvardsen from Go Ahead Eagles on a deal until the summer of 2028. Edvardsen still had six months left on his deal with Go Ahead so Ajax has paid a small fee to sign him.
The 25-year-old Norwegian is having an excellent season in the Eredivisie, scoring nine goals and adding four assists in this campaign.
Edvardsen will not be available for Ajax’s clash with Feyenoord this weekend.