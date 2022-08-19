Ajax have completed the signing of centre-back Ahmetcan Kaplan from Turkish side Trabzonspor.
With Perr Schuurs departing for Torino, Ajax were looking to bring in a new defender and they have confirmed the arrival of Kaplan.
The 19-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Ajax reportedly paying a fee of €9.5 million, according to Turkish media.
The Turkish U21 international has only made 18 first-team appearances for Trabzonspor, but this is enough to convince Ajax management of his talent.
Kaplan is the eighth signing for Ajax this summer after Steven Bergwijn, Calvin Bassey, Brian Brobbey, Owen Wijndal, Francisco Conceição, Jorge Sánchez, and Lorenzo Lucca.