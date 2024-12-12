Ajax were defeated 3-1 at home by Lazio in the Europa League.
Ajax went full strength against the Italian side, who decided to rest some players including Tijjani Noslin, who only had a place on the bench.
Ajax began the game on top but they missed two early chances and that was eventually punished by Lazio. In the 12th minute, Pedro set up Loum Tchaouna to fire past Remko Pasveer.
Before the break, Brian Brobbey missed a good chance but early in the second half, Bertrand Traore finished well to make it 1-1.
However, Lazio regained their lead quickly with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru netting from close range.
Ajax brought on Chuba Akpom and Wout Weghorst but the equaliser did not come and eventually Pedro added a third for the visitors.
Ajax are still in the running for a top eight spot but they must beat RFS in the next match before ending the round against Galatasaray.