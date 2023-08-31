Ajax have reached the Europa League group stage but they slumped to a poor 1-0 loss to Ludogorets. Ajax goes through 4-2 on aggregate.
Thanks to Mohammed Kudus, Ajax came away from Bulgaria with a comfortable 4-1 win last week, meaning the job was basically done going into the second leg.
Maurice Steijn put out a strong eleven and Ajax started brightly with Brian Brobbey and Kenneth Taylor going close. However, the performance dipped as the game went on and the first half ended goalless.
Steijn turned to Davy Klaassen at the break in place of Branco van den Boomen but there was no improvement. After an hour, the visitors took the lead through Matiás Tissera.
A comeback for Ludogorets did not materialise and Jakov Medic put a header wide in a rare opportunity for Ajax.
An embarrassing performance from Ajax but they will be in the Europa League draw on Friday.