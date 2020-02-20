Ajax are on the brink of exiting the Europa League after going down to a 2-0 defeat at Getafe.
Erik ten Hag was able to name Daley Blind and Hakim Ziyech in the starting eleven after their return to fitness. Edson Alvarez and Lassina Troare were also in the line-up.
Getafe are a confident and physical side and Ajax struggled to deal with the Spaniards in the first-half.
The home side came close with a few half chances before Deyverson gave them the lead from a cleverly worked free-kick in the 37th minute. The game was then halted for a few minutes with the striker struck by something thrown from the Ajax fans.
Ajax were poor going forward and they failed to register a single shot on goal in the first half. Things didn’t improve early in the second half and eventually Ten Hag made a double change with Klaas Jan Huntelaar and Perr Schuurs replacing Traore and Alvarez.
The visitors were frustrated by Getafe and that resulted in yellow cards for Ryan Babel and Nicolas Tagliafico, who will now miss the second leg.
As the second half wore on Ajax got more of the ball in Getafe’s half but it resulted in only one shot that Huntelaar put wide. In extra-time, Schuurs was guilty of giving the ball away poorly and Kenedy netted with a deflected strike on the counter attack to seal a bad night for the Dutch side.
Ajax must now turn the game around in Amsterdam next week or they are out of Europe.