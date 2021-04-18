Ajax have won the KNVB Cup after a late David Neres goal sealed a 2-1 victory over 10-man Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In an empty De Kuip, Ajax were looking to seal their 20th KNVB Cup title, while Vitesse were going for their second. Erik ten Hag brought back Devyne Rensch and Sebastian Haller after they missed the Europa League exit to Roma on Thursday. Vitesse began with their expected eleven as Danilho Doekhi returned.
The game started openly with Armando Broja going close for Vitesse before Ryan Gravenberch put an effort straight at Remko Pasveer.
In the 23rd minute, Gravenberch did open the scoring with a powerful finish from close range. The midfielder became the youngest player to net in a KNVB Cup final since 1981.
Davy Klaassen almost made it 2-0 shortly afterwards before Vitesse equalised in the 30th minute. Broja crossed for Lois Openda to net from close range.
Ajax looked to dominate after the opener but chances for Davy Klaasse, Antony and Gravenberch did not lead to a goal. For Vitesse, Openda had to limp off with a hamstring injury, while they also lost Ali Dasa.
In the 86th minute, Vitesse were reduced to ten men when Jacob Rasmussen saw red for a late challenge on Antony. It appeared the game was heading to extra-time, but in the 90th minute, a cross found substitute David Neres alone at the back post and he netted the winning goal.
Ajax are the KNVB Cup winners for the 20th time and are on course to seal the double with the league title to follow soon. Vitesse now have to concentrate on the league.