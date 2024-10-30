A defensively solid Ajax took a 2-0 victory away from Feyenoord on Wednesday evening.
Feyenoord’s eleven for De Klassieker had no surprises but Francesco Farioli decided to drop Brian Brobbey and begin with both Wout Wweghorst and Chuba Akpom in attack.
After only six minutes, Ajax had the lead with Kenneth Taylor taking advantage of Timon Wellenreuther rushing out of his goal to fire into an empty net. It was then 2-0 before the half hour as Jorrel Hato scored from a corner.
Feyenoord struggled to find a way through an organised Ajax defence but Remko Pasveer did make one good save from a free kick before the break.
In the second half, Wout Weghorst headed straight at Timon Wellenreuther as Ajax threatened a third. Bart Nieuwkoop, Gijs Smal, Chris-Kevin Nadjé and Aniss Hadj-Moussa all came off the bench for Feyenoord but they didn’t find a way back and a big miss from David Hancko summed up their evening.
Feyenoord are fourth and Ajax climb up to second.
Why is Koeman not taking Pasveer as a goalkeeper? He has more experience and maturity and made a number of saves in the penalty shootout against Panathinaikos. Pasveer also has 2 impressive clean sheets in a Netherlands shirt when Van Gaal was coach (2-0 vs Poland and 1-0 vs Belgium).