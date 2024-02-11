Ajax missed the chance to go fourth after a 3-2 loss at Heerenveen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With AZ failing to beat Almere City on Saturday, Ajax had the chance to claim fourth spot. However, Heerenveen had other ideas.
Pelle van Amersfoort opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a header which was looked at by VAR but no offside was found. Thom Haye was close to adding a second in the 20th minute with a free kick that hit the crossbar.
Kristian Hlynsson hit the crossbar for Ajax while Mickey van der Hart made a couple of good saves for the hosts. Before the break, Heerenveen made it 2-0 as Osame Sahraoui fired in a Van Amersfoort cross at the second attempt.
Immediately in the second half, Heerenveen added a third as Ajax gave the ball away which led to a Luuk Brouwers shot that was saved, but Van Amersfoort scored the rebound.
Ajax then pulled one back through a Pawel Bochniewicz own goal before substitute Chuba Akpom made it 3-2.
The visitors pushed for the equaliser and they were convinced they had got it in injury time when Akpom’s header was cleared on the line by Sven van Beek. Ajax were convinced it was over but VAR could not determine that it did and the whistle was blown for full-time.
Ajax stays fifth in the table while Heerenveen is in 11th.