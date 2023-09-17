Ajax’s poor start to the season continued on Sunday as they were defeated 3-1 at FC Twente.
The pressure is already on Maurice Steijn after a poor start to the campaign, while rumours of a rift with technical director Sven Mislintat were increased by comments made by the head coach about the transfer policy before the international break.
For the clash with FC Twente, Steijn handed starts to Chuba Akpom, Sivert Manssverk, and left back Borna Sosa. FC Twente had Steijn’s son Sem Steijn in the starting eleven.
From the start, FC Twente were on top and Jay Gorter had to make a good save in the first minute to deny Manfred Ugalde. Six minutes later, it was 1-0 as Gorter parried a Michel Vlap shot into the path of Daan Rots and he netted.
Four minutes later, Michal Sadilek saw his shot parried by Gorter and this time, Steijn was on hand to net a second for the hosts.
Twente continued to pour forward and Steijn hit the crossbar before Ajax pulled one back before the break. Sosa played a cross for Brian Brobbey to tap in past Lars Unnerstall.
At the break, Ajax made a double change with Anton Gaaei and Kenneth Taylor replacing Devyne Rensch and Mannsverk. However, it was FC Twente that remained in firm control.
Gorter and Jorrel Hato had to make good interceptions to deny the hosts, while at the other end, Brobbey had a chance to equalise but was denied by Unnerstall.
Naci Unuvar, who is on loan at Twente from Ajax, entered the pitch and it was he who sealed the victory for Twente after some hesitant play in the midfield by Branco van den Boomen.
Twente comfortably saw out the rest of the game and they are now third with 12 points while Ajax sits 12th with five points from four games.