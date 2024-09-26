Ajax got their Europa League campaign off to a fine start with a comfortable 4-0 win over Besiktas in Amsterdam.

Besiktas had been unbeaten under Giovanni van Bronckhorst until they arrived in Amsterdam but Ajax played them off the park with an energetic display.

Ajax went close a number of times before the lead eventually came after half an hour. Kian Fitz-Jim finished from close range.

Early in the second half, a smart pass from Bertrand Traore set up Mika Godts to make it 2-0. Traore then hit the post before Kenneth Taylor added a third with a low strike into the bottom corner.

Besiktas had no answer to the hosts and Godts was able to net his second to cap a excellent performance.

Ajax’s next clash in the competition is against Slavia Prague.




