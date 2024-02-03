NEC come from behind to defeat... A double from Koki Ogawa led NEC Nijmegen to a ...

Ajax take a point against lead... Ajax managed to hold leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 ...

Fortuna Sittard battle for a p... Fortuna Sittard came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to earn ...

Boadu makes an instant impact ... Myron Boadu scored on his debut as FC Twente defeated ...

Feyenoord denies Super League ... Feyenoord has strongly denied claims that they have agreed to ...

Almere City come from behind t... Almere City has climbed to 11th in the Eredivisie after ...

Dilrosun departs Feyenoord for... Javairo Dilrosun has completed his move from Feyenoord to Mexican ...