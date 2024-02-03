Ajax managed to hold leaders PSV Eindhoven to a 1-1 draw in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
Ajax handed a debut to Jordan Henderson in midfield in front of the watching Gareth Southgate. For PSV, Ismael Saibari was back, while Mauro Junior was also in the starting eleven. Peter Bosz was without Noa Lang, Joey Veerman, Guus Til, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi.
PSV made a bright start but it was Ajax who had the lead after 19 minutes when Brian Brobbey picked out Steven Berghuis, who drove the ball low into the corner.
The visitors responded in the 34th minute as Luuk de Jong struck from a Saibari cross to make it 1-1 going into the break.
De Jong went close twice early in the second half, but he put one effort wide and one against the crossbar. At the other end, Brobbey was played in on goal but his strike went wide.
With ten minutes left, Brobbey set up Kenneth Taylor for a big chance but the midfielder skied his effort over the crossbar. Taylor got another chance before the end but his effort was kept out by Walter Benitez.
PSV remain undefeated in the league and they take another step towards the title, while Ajax is fifth and level on points with AZ.