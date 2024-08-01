Ajax are through to the third qualifying round of the Europa League after a 3-1 win over Vojvodina in Serbia. Ajax progresses 4-1 on aggregate.
Ajax coach Francesco Farioli decided to make no changes to the starting eleven that began the 1-0 win in Amsterdam last week.
In the first half, Ajax were poor and the hosts missed some good chances to take the lead. At the break, Farioli intervened and Branco van Boomen replaced Kenneth Taylor.
The change made an impact as van den Boomen delivered the corner for Josip Sutalo to make it 1-0. However, the lead didn’t last long before Sutalo worked an effort from Lazar Nikolic into his own net.
Steven Berghuis, Mika Godts, Kristian Hlysson and Bertrand Traoré all made their appearances from the bench and eventually, Ajax made it 2-1 with Jorrel Hato netting from the edge of the box.
Godts then set up Traore to make it 3-1 and seal Ajax’s place in the next round against Panathinaikos.