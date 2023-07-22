Ajax have rewarded young midfielder Silvano Vos with a new long-term contract until the summer of 2028.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 18-year-old defensive midfielder made two appearances for the Ajax first team in the Eredivisie last season and is highly regarded as one of the biggest talents in Amsterdam.
A number of top European clubs were circling Vos but Ajax have tied him down to a new deal until mid-2028. Ajax have also confirmed that he will permanently be part of the first team going forward.
Vos is likely to battle with Benjamin Tahirović for a starting spot in Maurice Steijn’s midfield.
Ajax are now turning their attention to tieing down Gabriel Misehouy and David Kalokoh.