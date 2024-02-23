Ajax will take on Premier League side Aston Villa in the last 16 of the Conference League.
Ajax booked their place in the last 16 of the Conference League after a hard fought 2-1 after extra time win over Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Their reward for that win is a clash against Premier League side Aston Villa, who knocked AZ Alkmaar out during the group stages. Managed by Unai Emery, Aston Villa are fighting for a top 4 spot in the Premier League and are favourites to win the Conference League.
The first leg of the clash will be played in Amsterdam on March 7.